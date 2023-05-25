This week on Star Watch we are talking about the moon and some planets that you can see in the night sky this weekend.

Through this weekend the moon will be looking more and more full as we approach the full moon coming up next weekend.

The moon is currently in its waxing phase and the moon will be looking fuller each night.

Also you will be able to see 2 planets in the early morning of May 27th!

Jupiter and Mercury will be shining bright in the early morning sky on Saturday. About 30 minutes before dawn which at this time is about 5:30-6am, Jupiter will be bright white in the Eastern sky and Mercury will be closer to the horizon.

Happy Star and Planet Gazing!