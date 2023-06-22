This week on Star Watch, we are talking about a meteor shower you can see tonight, through the weekend and into early next week!

The June Bootid Meteor Shower is going to be visible just after sunset.

The best time to see this meteor shower will be at its peak on Tuesday June 27th! During the meteor shower’s peak, you will be able to see 20 to about 100 meteors per hour. But you will need to keep your eyes peeled! These meteors will be traveling very fast at 11 miles per second.

If you’re looking to view this meteor shower in the coming days, you will want to go to a place with minimal light pollution and look straight up in the sky. While looking up, you will also be able to see the Big and Little Dippers up there too! And after some time, you will be able to see some meteors zooming across the sky.

If you are not able to see the meteor shower this year, don’t worry! The June Bootids is an annual meteor shower that moves across the sky every year in late June to early July!