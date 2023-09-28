The Harvest Moon will be high and bright in the night sky tonight!

But how exactly did the Harvest Moon actually get its name?

The end of September is prime timing for farmers to get the most out of their harvest which means long hours tending to the crops. And as the sun starts to set earlier, this full moon rises at the same time for multiple evenings to give farmers a few extra hours of much needed light in this busy time of year. This was especially helpful back before farm equipment had no headlights.

The full moon will be out tonight and through the weekend, but if you would like to see the moon at its peak illumination you will have to get up early tomorrow. The moon will be the brightest at 5:58AM Friday morning.

Along with the full moon, on Friday night you will be able to see the Harvest Moon and the Big Dipper in the night sky. About an hour after sun set as the full moon is rising in the east, you will be able to see the Big Dipper just over the horizon in the Northeast sky. Keep an eye out for a pink bright colored star. This is the star Dubhe which is the star at the “tip of the spoon” of the Big Dipper and the rest of the constellation will come into view.

Happy Stargazing