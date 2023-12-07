This week on Star Watch, stargazers will be able to see some planets in the night sky, as well as some possible meteors as well.

Very early Saturday morning, about an hour before sunrise, stargazers will be able to see the planet Venus in the southeast sky. Venus will be visible to the naked eye and will look like a bright white star right next to the waning crescent moon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Also visible this week will be the peak of the Geminids Meteor Shower.

On Dec. 14 at about 2 a.m., there will be a chance to see about 120-150 meteors per hour. Stargazers will need to keep their eyes peeled because these meteors will be traveling extremely quickly at 21 miles per second.

The best way to see these meteors is to get to a place away from as much light as possible and remain patient to see them zoom across the sky.