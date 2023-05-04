It is Thursday, and because it is also May 4th we have a special edition of Star Watch for Star Wars Day!

Happening in our galaxy not so far away, the moon will be tapping into the light side and will be full tomorrow night.

The Flower Moon is the full moon for the month of May. The Flower Moon will be in full bloom at its peak illumination tomorrow night at 08:39 p.m. This full moon got its name from all the beautiful flowers are in bloom during this month. The Flower Moon also goes by the name “The Budding Moon,” “The Egg Laying Moon” and the “Planting Moon.”

This weekend, the Eta-Aquariids meteor shower will also be at its peak as well. Very early Sunday morning from 4-6 a.m., you will be able to see meteors zooming across the sky. There will be about 20-30 meteors in the sky per hour traveling at a very fast 30 miles per second.

The meteor shower may be a little tough to see because the moon will be bright out there, which will limit visibility. But if you find a space away from any light, you have a better chance to see the meteor shower if you keep a careful eye out.

And as always, may the Force be with you!