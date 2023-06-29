This week on Star Watch, fireworks won’t be the only thing lighting up the sky this Fourth of July; we will also be seeing the full moon.

The Buck Moon is the full moon for the month of July. The moon got its name because of the deer that shed their antlers during this time of year in order to grow back stronger. This full moon is also known as “The Thunder Moon,” “The Hay Moon,” and of course, “The Raspberry Moon” for the fruit that’s in season right now.

But there will be something special about this full moon – it will also be a Supermoon.

The moon will be looking much bigger on Monday night because it is actually closer to the Earth than the average full moon. The Buck Supermoon will be a “Perigee” away from the Earth, or about 225,310 miles away from the Earth.

Don’t worry if you can’t see the moon Monday night, the moon will also look full Sunday and Tuesday night as well.