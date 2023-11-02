The clocks officially turn back an hour on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 a.m., changing from Daylight Savings Time back to Standard Time.

By turning the clocks back, this will allow more daylight in the morning as opposed to the evening. This ultimately helps areas that are further away from the equator to take advantage of natural daylight as the days get shorter leading to the Winter Solstice.

On Thursday, sunrise occurred at 7:53 a.m., and sunset was at 6:32 p.m. But after the time change Sunday morning, the sun will rise at 6:56 a.m. and will set at 5:29 p.m. Headed towards the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year on Dec. 21, there will be about two minutes lost of daylight every day.

Turning the clocks back also serves as a great reminder to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Overall, it is best to make sure you turn your clocks back before you go to bed on Saturday so you can enjoy your extra hour of sleep and not have to stress early Sunday morning.