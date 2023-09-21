This week on Star Watch, the official start of the fall season is approaching and bringing with it the Autumnal Equinox.

The Earth is actually tilted at a 23.5-degree angle and as it orbits around the sun, that’s how the different seasons occur. The Sun has a stronger intensity on different sides of the Earth because of this tilt, resulting in the four seasons seen in the Tri-Cities region and in most parts of the planet.

The Autumnal Equinox is very early Saturday morning. During an equinox, the Earth’s axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the Sun, meaning that all latitudes are receiving equal sunlight. This is also the time of the year when both day and night phases are exactly 12 hours in length.

The fall season officially begins Saturday at 2:50 a.m.

Have a happy start to the Fall season.