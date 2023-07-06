This week on Star Watch We’re going to be talking about the Aphelion that we are experiencing today.

But what is the Aphelion? While the Earth orbits around the Sun, it is different distances away from the sun due to the oval shaped orbital path. And today we are the furthest away from the Sun that we will be all year. Today, the Earth is about 94.51 million miles away from the Sun. That is about 2% further than we are usually are away from the Sun. The average distance the Earth is away from the Sun is about 92.96 million miles away.

But you’re probably asking yourself why we are still feeling summer like temperatures if we are so far away from the Sun. Luckily, distance does not play a factor with the warm temperatures. It really relies on the 23.5 degree tilt that the Earth’s axis it on. With this tilt, the Sun’s rays get focused of different parts of the Earth creating the seasons.

Here in the Northern Hemisphere is experiencing the summer season, whereas in the Southern Hemisphere is actually experiencing the winter season.

But lets talk about what you can see in the sky locally this week. Tomorrow night you will be able to see Venus and Mars with the naked eye about an hour after sunset. If you look at the Western sky Venus will look like a very bright white star and Mars will look like a smaller red colored star.