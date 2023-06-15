This week on Star Watch we are going to be talking about the Summer Solstice!

With the summer season right around the corner, we will finally start to see warmer temperatures due to where and how the earth is positioned around the sun.

How we get our seasons here in Northeast Tennessee, Western North Carolina, Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia is all dependent on the Earth’s tilt. The earth tilted at a 23.5 degree angle. And that’s what gives us our seasons, depending where the sun’s light is focused on the most.

As for the summer solstice, astronomical summer will begin on June 21st at 10:57AM. It will be the longest day of the year for us here in the Northern Hemisphere and it will be the shortest night.

The difference between astronomical summer versus the meteorological start of summer is that the astronomical start of summer depends on where the earth is positioned around the sun. Astronomically, the summer season starts on June 21st this year and will end in mid to late September. The meteorological start of summer actually started at the first of June and it will go to the end of August.