We open our Star Watch for the season with a look at the observatory on the ETSU Campus.

If you are into stargazing, there is good news for you! The ETSU Observatory will host a Star Party on the Campus Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. Not only will you be able to see the stars, but you will be able to learn about and use the telescopes.

This week, you may notice the moon will be looking a little more full each night over the next several days. That’s because the moon is in the waxing phase. This means you will be able to see more of the moon. The moon will continue to wax until the next full moon on Saturday, Sept. 10. The best time to see the phases of the moon change will be about an hour after sunset!

Thursday also marks the first day of Meteorological Autumn. The fall season does not start until Sept. 22, but Thursday officially starts the sun setting before 8 p.m.

Keep Stargazing!