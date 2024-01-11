This week on Star Watch, you will be able to see a beautiful Waning Gibbous moon as well as three planets coming up this week.

Coming up this weekend, you will be able to see the planet Saturn in the night sky. Looking towards the southwest sky both January 13th and January 14th, you will be able to see the planet Saturn. On January 13th, Saturn will be just to the upper left of the moon. On January 14th, Saturn will be to the lower right of the moon. You will need a telescope to see the planet and rings of Saturn.

Next Thursday, January 18th, you will be able to see the Waning Gibbous continuing to become more full and the planet Venus in the sky. If you look in the southern sky, you will see the Waning Gibbous moon and a bright white star to the lower right of the moon. That is the planet Venus and you will be able to see this planet with no telescope needed.

And looking ahead to next Friday, January 19th, the planet Uranus and the Waning Gibbous moon will be in the south west sky. Uranus will be to the lower right of the moon. But, you will need a telescope to see the planet Uranus.