(WJHL) – This week on Star Watch, we’re going to be talking about a few things that you can see in the night sky, from planets to some classic constellations.

The moon and the planet Saturn will be in the night sky about 45 minutes after sunrise early Friday morning.

Saturn will be just to the right of the moon high in the southeast sky, but you will definitely need a telescope in order to see it properly. If you attempt to see Saturn without a telescope, you’ll likely only see what looks like a small, bright white star next to the moon.

You’ll also be able to see the Big and Little Dipper constellations Sunday night about an hour after sunset in the northwest sky. The Big Dipper will be positioned diagonally across the sky. The easiest way to spot the Big Dipper and the Little Dipper is to look for the main stars in their constellations.

The main star in the Big Dipper constellation is the star Dubhe. Dubhe is a bright pink-colored star that creates the “tip of the spoon” of the Big Dipper. Just off to the right of Dubhe will be a bright white star called Polaris. Polaris is the star that creats the “end of the handle” of the Little Dipper.