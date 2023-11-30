This week on Star Watch the meteorological start of winter begins Friday, December 1st and there are a few planets you can see in the night sky to bring in the season.

But what exactly is meteorological winter and how is it different from the actual start of the winter season?

Well there are two different answers depending on who you ask. There is a meteorological and an astronomical start to the winter season.

The meteorological start of winter kicks off December 1st and lasts through the end of February. Meteorological seasons follow the annual temperature cycle splitting the calendar into three month time periods to create the four seasons we see through out the year.

From an astronomical prospective, the seasons are determined based on the position of the Earth relative to the Sun. The winter season starts on the day of the Winter Solstice, which is the shortest day of the year and is happening on December 21st, 2023.

To begin the meteorological start of winter you will be able to see some planets in the night sky. At about 11PM on December 1st you will be able to see Venus and Saturn in the night sky. Venus will be very easy to spot with the naked eye as it will look like a bright white star in the low southwestern sky. To see the planet Saturn, you will need a telescope to spot a tan colored star in the southern sky.

Happy Stargazing.