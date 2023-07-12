JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — There has been a lot of talk about the northern lights this week with the potential for up to 17 states to see the phenomena. The Tri-Cities area is not expected to see the northern lights from this solar outburst, but other states across the United States could.

“You’re going to look at the states that are on the northern border of the United States that border Canada,” said Adam Thanz, planetarium director at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium. “You want to be in those states or into Canada some. Those are going to be your best bets and even then, through the NASA forecasts they’re looking at maybe a 35% chance of seeing anything.”

Many people have taken up the pastime of catching sight of the aurora borealis, more commonly known as the northern lights. It’s not hard to understand why when you see the spectacular images and videos that people take of the colorful phenomena.

Most Southerners can’t catch the display live without traveling. But very strong solar storms can change that according to Thanz.

“The stronger outbursts will actually deform the magnetic field and push it to lower latitudes. Instead of being more focused on the geomagnetic poles not the geographical poles and pushes that outwards,” Thanz said.

The possibility is there for the Tri-Cities to see the aurora, but has it been observed before across the area? The answer is yes.

“I have heard of that occurring and people have seen the aurora. Even one of our past naturalists had seen it,” said Thanz

The sun goes through an 11-year cycle ranging from minimum activity to maximum activity. We’ll reach that solar maximum in 2025, meaning more strong solar storms are likely.

Thanz mentioned that “the chances of having a solar outburst are greater as we get towards maximum but not that it will happen or any particular rate so it’s just that the chances are greater.”

While we likely will not see the northern lights from this solar outburst, that could change as 2025 approaches — and so could your chance to see this colorful natural phenomenon.