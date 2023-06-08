This week on Star Watch, we are going to be talking about something a little bit different. Instead of what you can see in the night sky, we are going to be talking about what you can see in the very early morning sunrise!

The Daytime Arietids Meteor Shower will be happening this Friday and Saturday about one hour before dawn, so about 5 a.m. You will have the chance to see 60 to 200 meteors per hour!

So you’re definitely going to want to make time and get up early to see this!

These meteors will be zooming across the sky at 25 miles per second. That’s pretty quick!

For the best viewing potential, you will want to get away from as much light as possible and get to a higher elevation so your view is not as obstructed. Then you can lie on your back and be patient to see the meteors!

The Daytime Arietids Meteor Shower will be in the eastern sky. Look just above the horizon and if you keep a careful eye out, you will soon be able to see some meteors zooming across the sky!