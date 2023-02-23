This week on Star Watch, you’ll be able to see some signature constellations as well as a few planets in the night sky.

Let’s start off with Feb. 25: Just after the sun sets and the stars come out, you can see the Big Dipper just over the horizon in the Northeast sky. You will want to keep an eye out for the “handle of the spoon” which will be facing down towards the horizon or the star Dubhe at the “tip of the spoon.” Dubhe is a light pink colored star that will be just above the horizon. The rest of the stars will be a bright white color.

You will also be able to see Mars and the Waxing Moon on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. Mars will be able to be seen with the naked eye from the ground in the Southern sky. Just to the left of the moon, you will be able to see the signature red planet.

Jupiter and Venus will be visible on Feb. 28. These planets will be in very close range as well. These planets will only be a Celestial degree apart in the Western sky at exactly 11 p.m. From the ground, you’ll barely just be able to see the tan color of both of these planets. But because the planets are so close together, you will be to see both Jupiter and Venus in the same view.