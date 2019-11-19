Star Watch: The Leonid meteor shower peaks!

This week in the sky the Leonid meteor shower peaks, there is a great view of the International Space Station passing over, and the two brightest planets will shine close together.



The Leonid meteor shower begins around November 6th through November 30th. The peak occurs around November 18th where 10-15 meteors per hour are expected.



Meteor showers get their name from the constellation they radiate from. Leo the Lion is the radiant point for this meteor shower, but you can look anywhere in the sky!

The waning gibbous moon will unfortunately wash out some meteors, but these bright quick meteors leave long-lasting streaks worth the view!

The best time to view this shower is a few hours before sunrise, and away from city lights.

The International Space Station passes over a few times this week, but the best fly over will occur on Saturday, November 23. Look in the southwest sky at 5:50 p.m. You’ll be able to see the ISS fly across the sky towards the northeast for about five minutes. With the max height of 79 degrees, this view is considered great!



Jupiter and Venus are the two brightest planets and will shine together this week in the southwest sky. The best time to catch a few of these planets is right after sunset, as they set about and hour and half after the sun.