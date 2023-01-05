The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a low near 32 degrees.

Friday will start mostly cloudy with a chance of snow flurries and light snow showers across our northern counties of southwest Virginia and across some of the highest elevations of east Tennessee and western North Carolina. We will see clearing skies through the afternoon. The high will be chilly at 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 40 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 53 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 39 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies on Monday with s high of 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday along with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 52 degrees.

