So you’re saying there’s a chance? White Christmas possible this year in NE Tennessee and SW Virginia

(WJHL)- Historically, our chances of a White Christmas aren’t that great in the Tri-Cities area. Since 1937, there have only been 9. That’s a 10.8% chance of a White Christmas in a given year. In other words, we usually have one every 9 or 10 years on average.

Each person may have a slightly different belief of what constitutes as a White Christmas. The National Weather Service in Morristown says for us, it’s at least one inch of snow on the ground and/or at least one inch of snowfall recorded on Christmas.

Even the higher elevations in our region have a little better chance of waking up to snow Christmas morning. Naturally, odds of a White Christmas go up the farther north you go.

For at least the last week, the overall weather pattern has been supportive of a chance of snow near or during the Christmas holiday. While it’s still not sure thing, the likelihood continues to go up. It appears a vigorous storm system, known as a trough, will dip extremely far south. This would allow cold air to meet up with the moisture. If that’s the case, we would have snow Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day.

As of Friday, December 18, it looks like the trough will help usher in a strong cold front into our region just before Christmas. Late Wednesday night and Thursday morning the moisture will start off as rain, perhaps locally heavy. Once the cold air arrives, and assuming we do have the moisture still in place, rain is forecast to turn to snow. Below you can see one computer model’s take on Christmas Eve.

The speed of the system will be crucial as to whether the chance for snow extends into Christmas Day. If it moves faster, we may dry out and turn bitterly cold Christmas. If it slows down, which is very possible, we may have at least some snow through Christmas Day or maybe the day after followed by plenty of cold air through a couple days afterward. Below you can see one computer model’s take on Christmas Day.

It is too early to set the forecast in stone so it is subject to change. It is also too early to say how much snow, if any, we should expect in the Tri-Cities. You can assume the mountains will have a much better chance of accumulating snow.



