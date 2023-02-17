Flood Warnings are still in effect across Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia including for the North Fork of the Holston River. Some of these warnings are in effect until Saturday morning.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for snow showers continuing through the night and cold temperatures are forecast Friday night with a low near 22 degrees. Skies will start to clear late.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with a cool high of 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a chilly low of 28 degrees

Sun and clouds are on tap for our Sunday with a high of 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a high of 59 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 45 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high of 65 degrees.

Scattered showers linger through Tuesday night with a low of 48 degrees.

The scattered showers continue through Wednesday with a 50% chance of showers and a high of 72 degrees.

Thursday calls for a 50% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms through with a high of 75 degrees.

And for next Friday, mostly sunny skies with a high of 54 degrees.

Have a great weekend!