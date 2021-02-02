Storm Team 11: Snow flurries tonight with clearing skies Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps variable cloudy skies in the area with passing flurries in the Tri-Cities and snow showers from time to time across the higher elevations. Low 19 with low to middle teens in the mountains.

Windy Advisories and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for western North Carolina. Temperatures will be in the teens and with winds of 20 to 35 mph and higher gusts, wind chills could be as low as minus 5 to minus 15 degrees. Dress in layers.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a a few possible snow flurries. High 39 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a low near 20 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of rain and snow showers by early evening. The high will be 46 degrees.

Have a great night!