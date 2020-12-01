Snow continues across the region through the early morning hours

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and snow through the overnight. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee and western North Carolina. The highest elevations could see see 4 to maybe as much as 6″ of total snowfall. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for parts of eastern Kentucky, southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee for the possibility of slippery road conditions. Most of the lower elevations could see anywhere from a trace to maybe as much as 2: of snow before it ends early in the morning. The low will be 27 degrees.

Morning clouds and light snow will give way to some afternoon clearing. The will be 35 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 18 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 44 degrees.

