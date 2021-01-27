Snow and light rain will continue to fall across the area through 3 AM

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps clouds, snow and even some rain across the area through 3 AM. Winter Storm Warning remain in effect for parts of eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia along with the mountains of eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina. It appears at this time that the main bulk of accumulating snow will be across southwest Virginia into the mountains of east Tennessee and western North Carolina. Parts of the Tri-Cities could see a trace to maybe an inch.

Cloudy with rain and snow overnight with a low of 28 to 30.

Cloudy skies early Thursday morning with a chance of snow and snow flurries in the mountains. Skies clear through the day. High 37.

Clear and cold Thursday night. Low 18.

Friday will be sunny and cool with a high of 39 degrees.

Have a great night!