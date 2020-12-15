Slow clearing overnight with sunshine on Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies overnight with a low near 23.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a high near 49.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 50% chance of a wintry mix. The low will be 32 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and cold with an 80% chance of a little wintry mix early followed by rain in the Tri-Cities. Snow, sleet and freezing rain will fall north and northeast of the Tri-Cities through the northern counties of southwest Virginia and across the highest elevations of east Tennessee with ice possible across western North Carolina. The high in the Tri-Cities will be near 42 degrees.

Have a great night.