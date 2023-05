(WJHL) – The threat of strong to severe thunderstorms increases Tuesday afternoon and evening as a system moves into the region.

The threat of damaging winds is possible. Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph will be possible with some of the thunderstorms that move through the area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Due to the nature of this storm system, hail will also be possible with the thunderstorms that form across the area Tuesday. Hail the size of nickels, or a little bit larger hail, will be possible.

Showers and thunderstorms will move into the region during the late morning into the afternoon and evening. This is a look at the forecast maps for the region as a cold front moves into the area late in the day.

Thunderstorms will fire up across parts of eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia around noon and then they will move towards the east and southeast.

Showers and thunderstorms move into the Tri-Cities between 1–2 p.m. Some of these storms could be severe with damaging wind and hail possible.

More thunderstorms, some severe, will fire up just ahead of the cold front during the late afternoon.





Thunderstorms will move through the region through the early evening as the cold front moves through. Some of the storms could produce damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall.

The Storm Team 11 forecast has the chance of thunderstorms, some severe, during the afternoon.

Once the cold front moves through the area tomorrow night, skies will clear and we will dry out for Wednesday. The weather should be pleasant Wednesday with a slight chance of showers Thursday. Scattered showers are possible Friday into early Saturday, but right now, the weekend looks nice!