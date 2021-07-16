Slight chance of a shower tonight – Rain chances are going up for Saturday and Sunday – Warm and humid

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of a shower of thunderstorm. Low 67.

Saturday will be hot and muggy with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and early evening. The high will be 86 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 68.

Sunday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds along with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

We keep a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area on Monday with a high near 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with a high both days in the middle 80’s. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of scattered showers or a thunderstorm. The high will be 88 degrees.

We will see a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday of next week with a high of 85 degrees.

Cooler and drier air will try to move down the east coast next weekend. This cool snap may make its way to our area next weekend. Stay tuned.

Have a great weekend!