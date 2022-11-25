The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Friday night with a low near 36 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast on Saturday. The high will be near 64 degrees. Showers start to move into the area late Saturday night into Sunday. The low Saturday night will be 44 degrees.

The chance of rain is 50% Saturday night and 70% chance of rain through the morning on Sunday. The high on Sunday will be 65 degrees.

Skies will clear Sunday evening into Sunday night with a low of 44 degrees.

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Monday as another round of showers rolls through the area. The high of 54 degrees with a 30% chance of rain.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 61 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Wednesday with a 70% chance of rain and a high of 60 degrees.

Temperatures cool down for our Thursday. Looking at partly cloudy skies and a high of 49 degrees.

And the temperatures will stay cool for next Friday as well with partly cloudy skies and a high of 42 degrees.

