The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of rain early.  Skies will clear overnight with a chance of frost.  The low will be 34 degrees.  

Sunny skies and cooler temperatures are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 59 degrees.  

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with frost and a possible freeze.  A Freeze Watch has been issued.  The low will be near 35 degrees.  

Sunny skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 65 degrees.  

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 50% chance of rain.  The high will be mild at 72 degrees.  

Showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Friday night into Saturday.  The low will be 52 with a high of 70 degrees Saturday.  The chance of rain on Saturday morning is 70%.  Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday afternoon.  

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 42 degrees.  

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 63 degrees.  

Have a great night!