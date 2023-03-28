The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of rain early. Skies will clear overnight with a chance of frost. The low will be 34 degrees.

Sunny skies and cooler temperatures are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 59 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with frost and a possible freeze. A Freeze Watch has been issued. The low will be near 35 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 72 degrees.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Friday night into Saturday. The low will be 52 with a high of 70 degrees Saturday. The chance of rain on Saturday morning is 70%. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 63 degrees.

Have a great night!