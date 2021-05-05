Skies clear late with patchy fog – Partly cloudy skies return for Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with a few showers early. Skies will clear overnight with areas of fog developing. The low will be near 43 degrees in the Tri-Cities with upper 30’s across our northern counties of southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry with a high near 65 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the 50’s much of the day.

Clouds return to the area Thursday night with scattered showers late. The rain chance late Thursday evening is 30%.

Look for scattered showers early Friday morning with limited sunshine through the early afternoon and another round of scattered showers late Friday afternoon into the evening. We can’t rule out a thunderstorm. The high will be chilly at 60 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the low to middle 50’s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a chance for a few scattered showers. The high will be 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Mother’s Day Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be warmer at 74 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers Sunday night into Monday with a low near 48 and a high on Monday near 68 degrees. The rain chance on Monday is 60%.

It looks like partly cloudy skies are back in the forecast for Tuesday with a high near 68 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 70 degrees.

Have a great night.