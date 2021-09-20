Showers tonight – Showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday – Wind Advisories for the mountains of east Tennessee

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of rain. A wind Advisory will be in effect for tonight through 8 am Tuesday for the mountains of east Tennessee. Winds will be sustained at 15 to 25 with gusts to 40 mph possible. The low temperatures tonight will be near 64 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 60% chance of showers and a few possible thunderstorms. The high will be 76 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 70% chance of rain. The low will be 63 degrees.

A strong cold front will move into the area on Wednesday which will bring an 80% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms to the area. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The high will be 74 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with scattered showers. The low will be 50 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies on Thursday with a 20% chance of rain early. The high will be cooler at 68 degrees.

Clearing skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 44 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 70 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 44 degrees.

We are looking at partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a slight chance of a shower. The high will be near 74 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 74 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 74 degrees.

Have a great night!