The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 70% chance of rain through the evening hours. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for the overnight. The low will be near 50 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of scattered showers by the afternoon. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the late afternoon into the evening. Some of the storms could become strong to severe with the biggest potential threat being damaging winds and hail. The chance of rain is 80%.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with an 80% chance of rain. The low will be near 50 degrees.

Skies become partly cloudy Thursday with a high near 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 38 degrees.

Showers return to the area Friday with a high of 52 degrees. The chance of rain is 70%.

Rain and snow showers are forecast for Friday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy, breezy and much cooler with a 60% chance of rain and snow showers early followed by clearing skies late in the day. The high will be 48 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with frost in the morning. The high will be 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 37 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 73 degrees.

Clouds increase late Monday night with a low near 48 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be warm at 78 to 80 degrees.