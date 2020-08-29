Showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds expected through early Saturday morning as the remnants of Laura move through

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at time with the possibility of one to two inches of rain through Saturday morning. Winds will pickup overnight with gusts of 20 to 40 mph possible. The low will be near 70 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with rain early and then scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon into the evening. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday night into early Sunday. The low will be near 65 with a high on Sunday near 82. We could see a few late day storms on Sunday.

Rain chances increase on Monday with a high in the lower 80’s.

Have a great night!