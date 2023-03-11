

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies on tap for tonight with a chilly low of 37 degrees and showers rolling in late. The chance of rain is 40%.

80% chance of rain showers on Sunday with a wintry mix in the mountains. The high will be 45 degrees.

Sunday night showers start to taper off with a low of 34 degrees.

Mostly cloudy and cool on Monday with a high of 49 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 26 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some morning flurries in the higher elevations on Tuesday with a high of 45 degrees.

Skies start to clear as clouds push out Tuesday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies on tap for Wednesday with chilly temperatures with a high of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Wednesday night with a low of 30 degrees.

The sun and passing clouds continue Thursday with a high of 60 degrees.

Clouds increase through Friday with a high of 58 degrees. Showers start to roll into the region late with a 40% chance of rain.

Mostly cloudy skies on tap for next Saturday with a chance of flurries in the morning. The high will ne 48 degrees.



Have a great night and make sure to spring those clocks forward!