The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers overnight tonight with a low of 53 degrees. The chance of rain will be 60%.

Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Halloween with a 50% chance of rain during the day. The high will be 66 degrees.

For those heading out trick-or-treating on Halloween night, most of the showers from earlier on in the day will taper off in the late afternoon. There still is a 30% chance of some light rain. The low will be 51 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a passing shower. The high will be 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Wednesday with a high of 67 degrees and a 20% chance of rain late.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Thursday with a high of 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy are skies in the forecast for next Friday with a high of 70 degrees.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Saturday with a high of 71 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for next Sunday with a high of 72 degrees.

Have a Safe and Happy Halloween!