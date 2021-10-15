Showers overnight into early Saturday afternoon with clearing skies and much cooler temperatures Saturday night

Clouds will increase across the area tonight with a 50% chance of rain late. The low will be 58 degrees.

A cold front will sweep the area tomorrow which will bring a chance of rain, but more importantly much cooler air to the area starting tomorrow night through Tuesday.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of showers through the afternoon.

Skies will clear with windy conditions during the late afternoon. The high will be 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 40 degrees. The higher elevations will dip to the middle and upper 30’s.

Sunday will be sunny and mild chilly with a high near 62 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with patchy frost possible. The low will be 38 in the Tri-Cities with low to middle 30’s in the mountains. S

unny skies are forecast for Monday with a chilly high of 67 degrees.

Skies will be clear Monday night with a chilly low of 42 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and cool with a high near 70 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 72 degrees, Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday and Friday with a 20% chance of scattered showers both days. High temperatures will be in the lower 70’s Thursday and the upper 60’s on Friday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Have a great weekend!