The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 34 degrees. Scattered showers will move into the area late with a 30% chance of rain.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain across the region. The high will be 46 degrees. Rain will mainly impact Northeast Tennessee and the North Carolina Mountains. Southwest Virginia will see a little rain in the morning possibly mixed with some light snow.

As we head into Thursday night, the clouds and the rain start to taper off and skies start to clear with a low of 29 degrees.

Cold air starts to tap into the region on Friday with sunny skies and a chilly high of 37 degrees.

Friday night will be very cold with a low of 17 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be a very cold start, but temperatures will warm up to 46 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 28 degrees.

The sunny skies continue through Sunday with a high of 52 degrees.

We start off the next work week with mostly sunny skies on Monday with a high of 58 degrees.

Clouds start to push back into the region Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain late in the evening. The high will be 62 degrees.

And next Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 57 degrees.

Have a great night!