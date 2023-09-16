The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm for the rest of the evening. There is a 50% chance of rain.

Mostly cloudy skies through the overnight as scattered showers continue. The chance of rain is 40% with a low of 59 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with an 80% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms through most of the day. The high will be 75 degrees.

Widespread rain will taper off but a few showers will linger through Sunday night. The low will be 54 degrees with a 30% rain chance.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with an afternoon high of 78 degrees. There is a 20% chance of a few afternoon pop-up showers.

Skies start to clear Monday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Tuesday with be very pleasant with a high of 80 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

Fair skies on tap for Tuesday night with a low of 51 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Thursday with a high of 82 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy skies with a high of 81 degrees. There is a 20% chance of a pop-up shower.

And for next Saturday, we start off the Fall Season at 2:49 in the morning. Partly cloudy skies are forecast with a high of 79 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend