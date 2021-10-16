Showers ending this morning – Cloudy afternoon with cooler temperatures – Chilly start to our Sunday and Monday

Your Storm Team 11 forecast calls for:

Today: rain showers are likely this morning before they exit rapidly through the afternoon. Rain chance 60%. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s through the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Chily with lows right around 40.

Sunday: Partly cloudy early, otherwise mostly sunny through the afternoon. High 63.

Sunday night: Clear skies. Cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Patchy frost possible early Monday morning.

Monday: Sunny. High 66.

Monday night: Mostly clear. Cool. Low 41.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a few high clouds through the afternoon. High 69.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Low 44.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Mild. High 72.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Low 48.

Thursday: Clouds increasing through the afternoon. Mild. High 73. Rain chance 30%.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Showers possible. Rain chance 30%. Low 54.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 67.

Have a great afternoon!