The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds with a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms through the early evening.  We will see passing clouds this evening with an overnight low near 45 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a high near 64 degrees. 

Clouds will increase across the area tomorrow night with a low near 40 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers.  The high will be near 53 degrees. 

We will keep the clouds in the area Friday night into Saturday with a chance of rain changing to some light snow across the higher elevations Saturday.  The low Friday night will be near 30 with a high on Saturday near 53 degrees with 40’s across the mountains. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a cold low of 30 degrees. 

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower.  The high will be 53 degrees. 

We may see a passing shower or snowflake early Monday morning followed by partly cloudy skies with a high near 60 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 34 degrees. 

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a slight chance of a passing shower.  The high will be warmer at 70 degrees. 

Tuesday will partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 77 degrees.

Have a great night!