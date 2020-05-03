Showers and thunderstorms will fire up across the region tonight – Some storms could be strong to severe

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds through the evening with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce damaging winds and small hail along with locally heavy rainfall. Low 54.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 50.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. High 67.

Have a great night!