The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls cloudy skies overnight with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms late. The low will be 56 degrees. The best chance for thunderstorms will be from 2 AM to about 4 AM. Some storms during that time period could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Cloudy skies are forecast Thursday morning with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for strong winds and heavy rains. Skies will become sunny through the afternoon. The high will be near 68 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 38 degrees. Patchy Frost will be possible.

Friday will be sunny and mild with a high near 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday with a low near 45 and a high on Saturday near 72 degrees. We have a 20% chance of a shower on Saturday.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a slight chance of a shower. The high will be near 67 degrees. The chance of rain Sunday is 20%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 39 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 65 degrees.>

Have a great night!