Storm Team 11: Showers and thunderstorms tonight, sunny and mild Tuesday afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clouds skies with a 70% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 50.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible early Tuesday morning with afternoon sunshine. The high will be 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Wednesday will start sunny with clouds increasing. We have a chance of rain Wednesday afternoon quickly changing to snow. The high will be 58 early. Light snow will be likely Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. There will be a possibility for a few inches of snow in the mountains and a light accumulation for some of the lower elevations. The low Wednesday night will be 28.

Light snow will be possible early Thursday with cloudy skies and a high of 37.

Have a great night!