The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies and breezy conditions tonight with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could produce strong wind gusts. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible tonight through early Wednesday. The low will be 55 degrees.

Wednesday will start cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and some scattered thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy in the early morning with clearing skies through the afternoon. The high will be near 70 degrees early.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 39 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers Thursday with a high near 50 degrees.

Look for passing clouds on Thursday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Download the WJHL Weather App from the App Store or Google Play.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 47 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 45 degrees.

Have a great night!