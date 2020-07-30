Showers and thunderstorms Thursday with heavy rainfall possible

The Storm Team 11 Forecast – Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the region with a 30% chance of scattered showers or a thunderstorm overnight. Low 69.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. High 84.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 70.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and warm with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 82.

