Showers and thunderstorms through 3 AM – Sunny skies and mild temperatures for Friday afternoon

Cloudy skies tonight with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and or 1 inch diameter hail and heavy rainfall. Wind Advisories will be in effect for all of the lower elevations tonight into early tomorrow with the potential for wind gusts to 45 mph. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee where winds could gust to as high as 70 mph. The low tonight will be 55 degrees.

Clouds, rain, and wind are forecast for Friday morning with afternoon sunshine. The high will be 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and night with a high of 60 degrees. Cloudy skies and rain are in the forecast for Sunday with a high near 66 degrees.

We will clear out on Monday with sunny skies and a high near 60 degrees.

Scattered showers are back in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s and low temperatures in the upper 30’s and low to middle 40’s.

Rain is forecast for Thursday of next week with a high near 56 degrees.