Showers and thunderstorms return for the weekend – Strong storms possible late Saturday night into early Sunday

We certainly had a beautiful Friday afternoon. Now get ready for another pattern change as we go into the weekend. A warm front will lift north across the southeast over the weekend which will increase out clouds over the weekend and bring showers and thunderstorms back to the region.

Fair skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 43 degrees.

Saturday will start out nice with an increase in clouds through the afternoon. We have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and the evening. The high will be mild at 70 degrees.

Warmer air will move into the region Saturday night into Sunday which will increase the potential for showers and thunderstorms across the region. The low will be 55 degrees. Rainfall could be locally heavy and there could be a few strong storms late Saturday night.

Sunday will be cloudy and mild with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible. The high Sunday will be 68 degrees.

Monday will be sunny with an afternoon high cooler at 62 degrees. The mountains will stay in the 50’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 62 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with cooler temperatures. The high on Wednesday will be 58 with a high on Thursday at 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 50 degrees.

Have a great weekend and stay weather aware on Sunday.