The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 59 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day. The high will be 82 degrees.

Clouds are back for Thursday night and Friday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and a 70% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms Friday. The low Thursday night will be 58 with a high on Friday near 76 degrees.

Showers will be likely Friday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy and cooler with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and scattered showers are in the forecast for Saturday night with a low of 49 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 73 degrees.

Clear skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 83 degrees.

Have a great night!