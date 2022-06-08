The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for high winds and heavy rainfall. The low will be 64 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 20% chance of morning rain. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a high of 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for a few scattered showers. The high will be 82 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be warm at 88 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for a few afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

