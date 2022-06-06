The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late. The low will be near 58 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 64 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 83 degrees. We only have a 20% chance of a shower on Friday.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Sunday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 80 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

